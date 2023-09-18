Nuh violence: Mamman Khan not cooperating, say cops

Nuh police on Sunday said that Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested last Thursday for his alleged role in the July 31 communal violence in Nuh, was not cooperating with the investigation and was booked on charge of refusing to sign a disclosure statement. Congress MLA Mamman Khan. (File photo)

Police added Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code — refusing to sign a statement made to a public servant when legally required to do so — to one of the four FIRs in which he is named at Nagina police station, officers said.

Khan, who represents the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly seat in Nuh, was arrested on the night of September 14 for his alleged role in inciting the July 31 communal violence that broke out in the district and for allegedly remaining in touch with suspects involved in sharing “misleading” and “provocative” posts on social media platforms to instigate others.

The special investigation team of Nuh police investigating his role in Nuh clashes have accused him of “non-cooperation” in investigation.

A senior police officer on Monday said that Khan refused to sign his recorded statement leading to hinderance in investigation.

“He made many disclosures but when same was written he refused to sign. This attitude turns hours of interrogation futile. Due to this, Section 180 of IPC has been included in this case,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

Khan’s counsel, advocate Tahir Hussain Dewla, said, “My client refused as police had mentioned a few names of the locals and wanted to frame them in the case whereas they were not involved in the Nuh violence. My client refused to frame innocent people therefore another section was added.”

Khan will be produced before the Nuh court on Tuesday.

