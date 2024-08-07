Over 760Kg of Marijuana found inside abandoned Pataudi house: Ggm Police

Gurugram police crime branch seized 762 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside an abandoned house in Nanu Khera village, Pataudi, marking the largest marijuana recovery in the city’s history, officers said on Wednesday. Police team of Crime Branch DLF Ph-IV, Gurugram cracks down on drug possessors/sellers. (Gurugram Police-X)

The crime branch of DLF Phase-IV acted on an intelligence input indicating a large consignment of contraband was hidden in Pataudi. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said that the consignment was to be dispatched soon to various locations. Following this information, police pinpointed the house in the middle of a field.

“In the presence of a duty magistrate, the entrance of the house was breached on Monday, and several sacks filled with ganja were recovered. No one was found at the location. However, we have some clues about the racket and are conducting raids to dismantle it after apprehending the smugglers,” said ACP Dahiya.

ACP Dahiya added that it remains unclear whether the consignment was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh or Manipur. “It seems that the entire consignment was to be distributed in smaller quantities across various parts of Haryana and Punjab for smuggling in the open market. The entire consignment is worth several crores,” he added.

Police revealed that the house had been empty for a few years and the owner was unaware of how the perpetrators got access to the house, Dahiya told PTI. Additionally, efforts are underway to trace the vehicles used to transport the contraband, investigators said.