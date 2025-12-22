Palam Vihar Crime Branch ASI arrested in Jodhpur bribery trap

An assistant sub-inspector posted with the Palam Vihar Crime Branch was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on corruption charges after allegedly being caught accepting a bribe in a vehicle theft case he was investigating, police said. ACB Jodhpur rural laid a trap near a highway, recovering real and fake notes before taking the officer into custody. (File photo)

The accused, identified as ASI Praveen Kumar, was arrested on Saturday after a trap was laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau following a complaint against him. Officials privy to the matter said the case pertained to a vehicle theft investigation in which the ASI was involved.

A senior official at Bilara police station said a team of ACB Jodhpur rural took the ASI into custody. “A complaint was received on Friday in this regard alleging that the arrested ASI was demanding ₹3 lakh in bribery in exchange for helping an accused in a vehicle theft case,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the ASI was visiting Jodhpur with the arrested accused to investigate the case when the complaint was verified by the ACB. The complaint was filed by the accused’s nephew, who alleged that the ASI promised to go easy during the investigation in return for money.

Investigators said the ASI was called to an undisclosed location near a highway in rural Jodhpur, where the complainant handed over a bag containing real and fake currency notes. “Once the ASI was caught red-handed taking the bribe, he was immediately taken into custody,” the senior official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the ASI was suspended immediately after the incident was reported. “If anyone else is found involved in corruption, Gurugram police will take strong action against them too,” Turan said.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ASI remains in ACB custody in Jodhpur.