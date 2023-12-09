Panchkula court grants bail to Chintels chairman, four others

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula on Friday granted bail to Chintels India Limited chairman & managing director Ashok Solomon and four others in a case related to the death of two residents after six floors of a tower in the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram Sector 109 collapsed last year. On February 10, 2022, six floors of tower ‘D’ in the Chintels Paradiso condominium in collapsed, killing two people. (Vipin Kumar /HT Photo)

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat in Chintels Paradiso Tower D led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, resulting in a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, the Haryana government filed a criminal case against the developer, and transferred the investigation from the local police to CBI this January.

On Friday, the special judicial magistrate summoned eight people in connection with the case, but only five were present in court during the hearing.

“The investigation in the matter already stood concluded with the filing of supplementary challan. Hence, the offences alleged against the accused being bailable, they are admitted to bail on furnishing of personal bonds in the sum of ₹50,000 with one surety in the like amount each,” the court order said.

The next date of hearing was set for January 6.

When asked about the matter, Chintels India Ltd vice president JN Yadav said, “We are yet to receive a charge sheet in this matter.”

Two of the five in court — Soumen Sarkar and Sanjay Trikha — moved separate applications. Sarkar said he is a resident of Kolkata and is unable to furnish local surety, while Trikha made a similar request, saying he is a resident of Gurugram.

Their applications were allowed and they were allowed to deposit cash.

The court also issued directions to issue fresh summons to the three people who were not present on Friday — Nitin Bhayana, Gaurav Suri and D Vasudevan — for further proceedings.

The court was informed that summons to Vasudevan could not be served by CBI’s local branch in Chennai due to floods in the city. Bhayana and Suri had earlier moved separate applications, seeking exemption from personal appearances on health grounds.