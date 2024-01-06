Part of roof collapses in Chintels flat, residents asked to evacuate

A portion of the roof with steel rebars collapsed in tower H of Chintels Paradiso apartments in Gurugram on Saturday, prompting the developer to ask the remaining two families in the building, and four more in the adjacent tower G, to vacate their homes immediately. Part of the roof that collapsed on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Saturday’s was only the latest saga in the crumbling nightmare that the apartment complex has become for dozens of families since February, 2022, when six floors of tower D were in a pancake collapse, claiming the lives of two women and exposing tardy construction quality.

On Saturday, the developer said it has decided to disconnect the water supply and electricity to G and H towers from Monday to ensure occupants of these flats vacate the unsafe towers.

“Please find attached pictures of Flat number H103 wherein the plaster and steel bars of the roof have collapsed. Fortunately, there was nobody present at the flat and a major disaster was averted. This incident has happened early today. We request you to inform the remaining residents of Tower G and H to immediately vacate their flats as they will be risking their lives,” said a letter by Rakesh Kumar, assistant manager, legal, Chintels, to the RWA.

Manoj Singh, an owner of flat in tower G who is still living there, said that nothing serious had happened in the flat in tower H and only some plaster had fallen. “We have said that we will vacate the flat on January 15 but if the builder is so worried about our safety then he should provide us accommodation in a hotel and get our household items shifted,” he said.

In all, Chintels Paradiso has nine towers of which five — D, E, F, G and H with 288 flats — have been declared unsafe.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said that they have repeatedly asked the occupants to vacate the unsafe towers. “We want the occupants to understand the urgency of the situation as their lives are under risk, and any repeat of the incident could have serious repercussions on all stakeholders. We will be forced to take stern action if the owners don’t vacate flats at the earliest,” he said.