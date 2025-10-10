Pataudi: Five sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting contractor in 2021

A sessions court sentenced five convicts to rigorous life imprisonment on Thursday for shooting a man dead and leaving his brother injured over a rivalry about supplying workforce to an e-commerce firm warehouse in Pataudi in October 2021. The deceased, Ajit Singh, 44, was the main contractor for supplying manpower to a large warehouse of the firm.

His rivals were supplying a small part of the workforce and wanted to take over the entire business but Singh denied to back down following which they opened fire on him and his brother Mahendra Singh, 46, a restaurant owner, while they were sitting together in Sankpa village on Pataudi road on the morning of October 8, 2021.

Ajit was rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to another hospital in Sector 38 where he died in the course of treatment soon.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officers of Gurugram police, said that the court of additional sessions judge Sunil Kumar Dewan pronounced the sentence to Ajay Kumar, Jitender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sandeep Kumar during the trial where strong evidences against them were produced by the prosecution

The court pronounced them guilty under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with fine of ₹50,000 on each of them. “The court also sentenced each of them to life imprisonment and ₹50.000 fine under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 10 years’ imprisonment and ₹50,000 fine under Section 307 (attempt to murder),” he said.

Turan said Jitender was additionally sentenced to five and seven years’ of imprisonment and a cumulative fine of ₹50,000 under sections 25-1B and 27(1) of the Arms Act.

On Mahender’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects at the Pataudi police station. After investigation, police arrested the five suspects and also recovered the pistol used in the murder.