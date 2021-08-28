Pawsome party: A playground for pet lovers of Delhi-NCR

Pet parents from across Delhi-NCR are set to have oodles of fun with their doggos, on National Sports Day (August 29) as Golf Course Road will converted into a pet playground, for about an hour and a half, for an event especially curated for them.

“Pets are our family members, so why should they miss out on the fun,” asks Atin Suri, founder of the company that’s organising the event. On what made him come up with the idea to reclaim the road for pets, Suri says that it was the love for his doggos, Bond and Bonzo.

“Exercises at this event will make pet parents aware of what they can do at home to help their pet stay healthy,” says, Atin Suri, organiser

“The idea is for people to come out. We also want to educate them because during the lockdown, many adopted pets and, in some cases, they aren’t even aware of what kind of breed they have, what should be in its diet, etc. Some basic exercises at this event will make pet parents aware about what all they can do at home to help their pet stay healthy, and will emphasise on the importance of physical activity for the pets. We’d like to take this to other cities, too,” Suri says.

The activities will be spread out on the stretch, but one has to make sure that doggos are on a leash.“There’s weave pole, see saw, football, ladder games, sniffing and sand pits, as well as photo-op areas,” adds Suri.

There will also be an informative session by Chetna Malik on dog training, and Dr Jasjeet Josan will speak on how to keep your pets healthy. “We will focus on teaching the easiest and most fun ways to engage with your dog, improve their bond with the family, and promote proper communication. Dogs are developing anxiety issues more often now, due to reactive or emotional pet parenting,” says Malik.

Catch It Live

What: My Pack Playground

Where: Golf Course Road, Phase-1, Sector-53/54

When: August 29

Timing: 6am

Nearest Metro Station: Phase-1 on Rapid Metro

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter