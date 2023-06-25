Gurugram Pedestrian crushed to death between tractor and MCG dumper in Udyog Vihar

A pedestrian was allegedly crushed to death after coming between a tractor trolley and a dumper of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on outer road in Udyog Vihar Phase-I, police said on Sunday, adding that the tractor driver was arrested.

The accident took place at around 10am on Saturday when sanitation workers were loading garbage in the dumper using an earth moving machine, while the tractor, belonging to a contractor working for MCG, was behind the dumper for unloading, police said.

Investigators said that a pedestrian was passing by when the tractor driver suddenly put his vehicle in reverse. The trolley hit the dumper while the pedestrian was between the two vehicles. He died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sanowar Hussain AGE , who belonged to Assam.He ran a roadside eatery stall in Phase-I, police said.

Police said immediately after the accident, the tractor driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

An FIR was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Sunday evening, said police.

“By night, a police team traced and arrested from the same area where the accident had taken place,” Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police said.