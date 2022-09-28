Pedestrian dies after speeding motorcycle hits him in Gurugram

A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed on Basai Road on Tuesday after being hit by a sports motorcycle, which was speeding on the wrong side of the road, police said. The motorcyclist, who was allegedly not wearing a helmet, was also injured in the accident.

Police said that the accident took place between 12pm and 12.30pm when the victim, Pappu Kumar Singh, was crossing the road. A 24-year-old man, who was riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road, collided with Singh near the divider. Police said such was the impact that Singh was flung several feet into the air and his head landed on the divider.

A police emergency response vehicle (ERV) was the first to reach the spot which immediately rushed him to the nearby government hospital in Sector 10 but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said that the victim had sustained a grievous wound on the head.

Mithilesh Sharma, Singh’s relative, said he worked as an accountant for a transport firm located on Basai Road and lived in Sector 10. “He survived by a wife, a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter who live in their village in Madhubani, Bihar. He was the sole breadwinner,” he said.

Police said that the motorcyclist Yash Kumar, a resident of Devilal colony in Sector-9, also sustained severe injuries from the accident and was rushed to the government hospital from where he was later shifted to a private hospital. Police said he suffered multiple fractures, including one in the leg. A senior police officer said that the suspect’s motorcycle, worth around ₹3.4 lakh, was seized from the spot and taken to Pataudi Chowk police post. He added the vehicle’s front portion was badly damaged.

Sub-inspector Sulender Kumar, in-charge of Pataudi Chowk police post, said that prima facie investigation showed the man riding the motorcycle was not wearing helmet and was speeding on the wrong side of the road.

He said that on complaint of Singh’s employer Jai Bhagwan, police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Motor Vehicle Act against the man riding the motorcycle. “A team was sent to the private hospital where he was under treatment to get his details. His motorcycle is with the police,” he added.