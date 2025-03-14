‘People wanted a leader who would focus on local issues, not party agendas’

Manesar Poll officials present Dr Inderjit Yadav with the victory certificate. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Dr Inderjit Yadav has laid down the marker for development-oriented leadership in Manesar by becoming the first mayor, that too as an independent candidate, of the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC). After defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Sunder Lal Yadav by 2,293 votes—the only candidate to beat out the BJP among the 10 civic bodies that went to polls in Haryana—Yadav details her vision for Manesar in an interview with HT’s Leena Dhankhar.

Edited excerpts:

How does it feel to become Manesar’s first-ever mayor, especially as an independent candidate?

It’s an incredible feeling. This victory belongs to the people of Manesar, who trusted me over big political parties. Running as an independent candidate was challenging, but I was confident that people would vote for development over party politics.

What were the key factors behind your win?

People were fed up with political favouritism and unfulfilled promises. They wanted a leader who would focus on local issues, not party agendas. My campaign was rooted in grassroots development, better infrastructure, and civic improvements.

What will be your top priorities as mayor?

My first focus will be fixing basic civic issues: better roads, sanitation, water supply, and waste management. Manesar has long been ignored despite being a major industrial hub.

How do you plan to work with a municipal body dominated by independent candidates?

The good thing about independent leadership is that we are not bound by party politics. We are here to serve the people, and I will ensure collaborative governance. I will work with all elected members, regardless of their political affiliation, to deliver on our promises.

BJP had a major setback in Manesar. What do you think contributed to their loss?

The voters wanted accountability. They chose candidates who were active in the community rather than those who relied on party influence. This election has shown that people value performance over party loyalty.

What is your message for the people of Manesar?

I want to assure every citizen that I am here to work for them. This is a new beginning for Manesar’s governance, and we will focus on solutions, not politics. My doors will always be open for people, and together, we will build a better Manesar.

Will you join the BJP?

We are in discussions with our supporters and carefully considering the offer to join the BJP. I will announce the decision after meeting with MP Rao Inderjit Singh.