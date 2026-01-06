Permission granted to demolish four more NBCC Green View towers

The Gurugram district administration and the department of town and country planning have granted permission to the NBCC (India) Limited to demolish the remaining four towers and surrounding structures at the NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37D after they were declared unsafe and uninhabitable, officials said. The complex was declared uninhabitable under the Disaster Management Act in 2022 following an IIT Bombay structural audit. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The permission comes after three towers in the condominium were already demolished by NBCC, for which approval was granted in 2024, as those structures were also deemed unsafe for habitation.No timeline has been fixed yet for the commencement or completion of the demolition.

The NBCC Green View project in Sector 37D was launched in 2010, and possession of flats was handed over to owners in 2017. The condominium comprises 784 apartments across seven towers, apart from 139 economically weaker section (EWS) flats.

The Gurugram district administration had invoked the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, on February 17, 2022, and declared the entire NBCC Green View condominium unsafe for residents. The deputy commissioner had also directed residents to vacate the complex within 15 days of the order, setting March 3 as the deadline.

The decision to declare the complex uninhabitable was taken after a structural audit conducted by IIT Bombay in 2021 found the buildings unsafe.

According to a letter written by Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, on January 5, permission was granted after detailed deliberations. “After detailed deliberation, it was observed that it would be an injustice to further delay the demolition process of the towers, as they are already in a dilapidated state, and the delay in demolition of the same impacts the interest of the majority of allottees; hence, permission for demolition of the aforesaid towers is granted, subject to compliance with the policy/guidelines of the concerned departments,” the letter stated.

The letter added that the demolition of Towers A, B, C, and D, along with surrounding structures and services at NBCC Green View, Sector 37D, Gurugram, was discussed in detail with all stakeholders during a meeting held on December 15.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the district administration has accorded permission for demolition of the remaining four towers. “Earlier permission for demolition of three towers was accorded. The demolition must be carried out following all safety and preventive measures,” he said.

As per a letter written by NBCC on August 4 last year, Towers A, B, C, and D and other structures need to be demolished, as the condition of the buildings is deteriorating. The company said demolition at the earliest would facilitate early reconstruction of flats and provide relief to owners who have opted for reconstruction.

NBCC also informed authorities that the licence granted for development of the group housing colony on the land parcel has been renewed up to May 20, 2027, by the Director, Town and Country Planning, Haryana, Chandigarh. The company said the process of settling compensation with existing owners is ongoing, and claims of several owners have already been settled.

“In the light of the above facts, circumstances and day-by-day deterioration of the balance buildings, permission/approval for demolition of the towers A, B, C & D along with surrounding structures/services, viz., 02 nos. EWS Blocks, 01 no. School & Shopping Complex, may also kindly be granted to avoid any kind of unforeseen accident/mishappening and further, for providing expedited relief to allottees who opted for reconstruction at NBCC Green View at Sector-37D, Gurugram,” said Anil Kumar, chief general manager, NBCC India, in the letter.

The developer also stated that the NBCC Green View complex is completely vacant and parts of the complex have already been demolished. A total of 255 flats were sold by the developer in the complex.