PM Modi to launch Gurugram Metro project on Feb 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS Rewari project at Majra Bhalkhi village on February 16, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Modi will also digitally lay the foundation stone of seven to eight other projects across Haryana, including the Gurugram Metro project, the officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Government officials privy to the matter said that a parallel event will be held in Gurugram, where people can watch the foundation stone laying ceremony of the projects on a large screen.

“The programme will be telecast live and arrangements will be made for the people to sit and watch the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rewari AIIMS, Gurugram Metro and also listen to the speech of PM Modi,” one of the officials said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The Gurugram metro project has been a long pending demand of city residents and it will bring the old city on the Metro route.”

The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Modi on June 7, 2023, approved the Gurugram metro extension project from Huda City Metro station (since renamed as Millennium City Centre Metro station) to Cyber Hub in a 26.65-km loop that would cover the entire old Gurugram region. It also approved a 1.85-km spur to the Dwarka Expressway.

On January 25 this year, the Haryana government approved the formation of the Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd, which shall be jointly owned by the Haryana government and the Government of India to execute the metro extension project.

The cost of the project has been pegged at ₹5,452 crore.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Rewari project will be the 22nd such institute across the country, and will be spread over 210 acres, with an estimated cost of ₹1231 crore.

The hospital will have 750 beds and an outpatient facility for 1,500 patients daily. It will also have a 100-seat medical college, 25 super speciality departments, and a nursing college. The campus will also boast a guest house, a 1000-seat auditorium, a hostel, residential facilities, and a night shelter.