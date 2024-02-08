PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari on Feb 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital project at Majra Balkhi village in Rewari on February 16. This was announced by Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday and he added that a large public meeting will be held in Majra village for the event, for which preparations are in progress for the inaugural function. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

“The AIIMS project will transform healthcare in south Haryana and people from neighbouring Rajasthan will also benefit immensely from this medical facility. I met PM Narendra Modi during the current parliamentary session and invited him to lay the foundation stone of this project and he agreed to it,” said Singh.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A state government spokesperson on Thursday evening said that state cooperative minister Banwari Lal, along with other administrative officers, including Rewari deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda, inspected the site of the AIIMS project in Majra-Bhalkhi village on Thursday. Apart from the foundation stone laying ceremony, the PM will also address the gathering on February 16, he added.

The AIIMS hospital in Rewari will be the 22nd such project being established by the Union government across the country. The project will be spread over 210 acres and will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,231 crore.

Singh said that tender of the project has already been allotted in December last year and work will be completed in the next two years. “Work for designing, engineering, procurement and construction has already been allotted to a major construction company,” he said.

The Gurugram MP also said that getting the project sanctioned and rolling on the ground was a major challenge as initially, the project was proposed to be constructed at Manethi village in Rewari. “The land identified for the project was later found to be under the forest area and the location was dropped. However, the people of Majra showed a big heart and offered their land for the hospital project, which ensured that AIIMS Rewari project could take off,” he said.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning this project under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana,” he said.

The AIIMS hospital in Rewari is expected to create direct employment opportunities for nearly 3,000 people and indirectly for about 10,000 people, the MP added.

The hospital will have 750 beds and out-patient facility for 1,500 patients daily. It will have a 100-seat medical college, 25 super speciality departments and a nursing college. Apart from this, facilities of private wards, trauma beds and AYUSH beds will also be available on the campus. Night shelter, guest house, 1,000-seat auditorium, hostel and residential facilities will also be built on campus.

Residents of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal and Faridabad of Haryana and Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan will benefit from this hospital, said the MP.