Storm and rain trigger power outages across Gurugram city
Heavy rain and strong winds caused power outages across Gurugram, affecting up to 90 feeders supplying power to several areas. The stormy weather uprooted trees and caused water damage to underground cables. Power outages lasted for several hours, with some residents relying on generators and power backup facilities. Water supply was also affected, with some areas experiencing no supply for the entire day. Discom officials said that power was restored in urban areas by 9am, but it took until noon for power to be restored to city outskirts.
Gurugram: Strong wind coupled with rain, which lasted for a few hours on Saturday morning, caused power outages across Gurugram, said officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).
Officials said that at least 80-90 feeders — both overhead and underground — supplying power to several areas were damaged due to the stormy weather that uprooted trees.
According to discom officials, outages also took place due to water leakage in underground cables. They said most of the affected feeders are located in areas such as Manesar, Pataudi, Bhoran Kalan, Hailey Mandi, Farrukhnagar, Sohna, Tauru and Badshahpur.
Joginder Singh, former residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of Sushant Lok 3, said there was a power outage for six hours. “The transformers and cables are not well maintained due to which power cuts are often reported. Residents have faced the issue for the past many days and with the monsoon approaching, the situation can become worse,” he said.
Soumya Thakur, a resident of Sector 48, said they relied on generator sets since 5am and power was restored only around 2pm. “We later went to a friend’s residence in a condominium that had a power backup facility,” she said.
Neerav Kumar, a resident of Sector 10A, said they faced at least five hours of power disruption, and the water supply was also affected. “The water booster stations were not able to operate due to the power cuts. There was no supply of water for the whole day in our area,” he said.
According to discom officials, the water treatment plant at Chandu area of Farrukhnagar reeled under a power outage that lasted almost six hours as rainwater seeped into the underground cabling. Palam Vihar and other areas also faced severe outages in the morning due to water seepage in the underground cables, they added.
DHBVN superintendent engineer (circle-1), ML Rohilla, said power supply was restored by 9am in the urban pockets. “However, in the city outskirts where damages were due to broken trees and electrical poles, power was restored around noon,” he said.
“At least 48 feeders supplying power to households in circle-1 faced outages,” Rohilla said, adding that tripping and breakdown take place when two wires come in contact with each other either due to strong winds or short-circuit due to water seepage.