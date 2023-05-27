Storm and rain trigger power outages across Gurugram city

Gurugram: Strong wind coupled with rain, which lasted for a few hours on Saturday morning, caused power outages across Gurugram, said officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). Gurugram, India-May 25 : A DHBVN worker repairing the damaged wire due to overload on a hot summer day at 4/8 Marla Near Government School, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 25 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

Officials said that at least 80-90 feeders — both overhead and underground — supplying power to several areas were damaged due to the stormy weather that uprooted trees.

According to discom officials, outages also took place due to water leakage in underground cables. They said most of the affected feeders are located in areas such as Manesar, Pataudi, Bhoran Kalan, Hailey Mandi, Farrukhnagar, Sohna, Tauru and Badshahpur.

Joginder Singh, former residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of Sushant Lok 3, said there was a power outage for six hours. “The transformers and cables are not well maintained due to which power cuts are often reported. Residents have faced the issue for the past many days and with the monsoon approaching, the situation can become worse,” he said.

Soumya Thakur, a resident of Sector 48, said they relied on generator sets since 5am and power was restored only around 2pm. “We later went to a friend’s residence in a condominium that had a power backup facility,” she said.

Neerav Kumar, a resident of Sector 10A, said they faced at least five hours of power disruption, and the water supply was also affected. “The water booster stations were not able to operate due to the power cuts. There was no supply of water for the whole day in our area,” he said.

According to discom officials, the water treatment plant at Chandu area of Farrukhnagar reeled under a power outage that lasted almost six hours as rainwater seeped into the underground cabling. Palam Vihar and other areas also faced severe outages in the morning due to water seepage in the underground cables, they added.

DHBVN superintendent engineer (circle-1), ML Rohilla, said power supply was restored by 9am in the urban pockets. “However, in the city outskirts where damages were due to broken trees and electrical poles, power was restored around noon,” he said.

“At least 48 feeders supplying power to households in circle-1 faced outages,” Rohilla said, adding that tripping and breakdown take place when two wires come in contact with each other either due to strong winds or short-circuit due to water seepage.

