Power situation to improve soon, talks on to purchase energy from pvt producer: Haryana CM
To address the issue of power shortage, the Haryana government will hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a district grievance committee meeting at Powergrid Colony, Sector 43, on Thursday.
Khattar said the government will ask both private players to provide a power supply of 1,804MW to the state at a reasonable rate amid the increased demand during the meeting, which will take place in two or three days. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
“The rise in power demand is natural during the peak summer season and private producers have a tendency to sell power in the market in order to generate more revenue. I spoke with Adani Power on Wednesday and it is likely that the issue will be resolved amicably,” said Khattar.
A senior power official said that Haryana gets its continuous long-term power supply from state government-run power plants in Panipat, Yamuna Nagar and Hisar, NTPC and China Latent power plant in Jhajjar, BBMP, as well as from central projects of NTPC, NHPC and other independent power producers.
According to power officials, there is a shortage of at least 300 megawatts (MW) to 1,800MW in several areas across the state due to factors such as non-supply from private players, heavy demand due to increased industrial and manufacturing activities, a shortfall of around 1,030MW of power within the state due to non-functioning power plants, unusually high temperatures, continuous dry weather and increased dependency of the agricultural sector on electricity for water supply due to a lack of rain, officials said.
Due to this shortfall in supply, Gurugram and other districts of Haryana are facing power cuts. Industries specifically have suffered a lot due to this crisis, officials said.
Additional chief secretary (power) PK Das said that after the third wave of the pandemic subsided this year, there has been a massive surge in economic and urbanisation activities due to which the power demand increased in the state.
“We have been supplying power to other states over the last two or three years. We normally see an 8% increase in power demand annually. However, this time, the increase has been above 20% so far. This is probably due to heightened manufacturing, industrial and urbanisation activities in the state,” he said.
According to officials, over the last three years, Haryana supplied power to states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar, but this time is looking for getting back power from some of these producer states to meet its own requirement.
Das said that 145 million units of energy per day are supplied across Haryana per day currently. “Of this volume, 1.2 million to 7.2 million units are being curtailed in the form of power cuts,” he said.
According to officials, the maximum power demand in the state is expected to cross 12,000MW between June 30 and July 15. Currently, the state’s maximum demand is 8,300-8,400MW.
Das said if Haryana’s non-functional power plants start generating power, they might just about be able to meet the state’s current demand.
According to senior power officials, one of the two units (2X600MW) at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Hisar and National Thermal Power Corporation’s plant with a capacity of around 430MW at Faridabad are non-functional.
Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited officials said due to the heavy demand, Gurugram’s maximum load, which during April on average is around 950MW, has crossed 1,400MW this April.
-
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
-
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
-
Gurugram industries say prolonged power cuts causing losses
Industry owners of Manesar and Dharuhera on Thursday said they have been facing long power cuts for over a month now, resulting in production and supply loss. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) distributes electricity and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam transmits electricity in IMT Manesar.
-
Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur
An elephant has given birth to twins in Karnataka's Bandipur, about 213 kms away from Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media. A person aware of the developments said that the news was fascinating and happened in the Bandipur forest range. The video of the mother with two calves has been shared widely on social media. The birth of twins, experts said, account for less than 1% of total births.
-
Kumaraswamy urges CM Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. He also asked people to be cautious about BJP and Congress, as he hit out at both national parties for disturbance of peace and harmony in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics