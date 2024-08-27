 Prolonged waterlogging in Sector 38 sparks outcry from residents - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi
Prolonged waterlogging in Sector 38 sparks outcry from residents

ByIshita Singh
Aug 27, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, Gurugram’s Sector 38 residents allege that the administration has remained unresponsive

Gurugram’s Sector 38 has been grappling with severe waterlogging issues, including after heavy rains on Monday, said residents, adding that the issue has gotten worse recently. Additionally, residents claimed that the monsoon has left the roads inundated for over a month and causing daily chaos for residents and commuters.

A waterlogged lane in Sector 38. (HT Photo)
A waterlogged lane in Sector 38. (HT Photo)

The waterlogged roads have become a significant nuisance for the 1,200 households in Sector 38. Residents complain that the roads, built in 2016, began deteriorating shortly after construction, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has not undertaken any repair work since.

“The roads in our locality started falling apart just a year after they were built, and for ages, nothing concrete has been done to improve the situation,” said Sajesh Gulia, president of the Resident Welfare Association. Gulia expressed frustration over the daily struggle to navigate the flooded roads, which pose a danger to both drivers and pedestrians. “Some people are forced to walk through the water, which is even more dangerous,” he added.

Commuters passing through Sector 38 are equally affected, facing traffic jams, longer commute times, and a higher risk of accidents due to the poor road conditions. I have to leave an hour earlier to reach my office at Udyog Vihar on time. The roads are in such bad condition that it’s a challenge to drive safely,” said Neha Singh, a daily commuter, calling for immediate action from the administration.

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, residents allege that the administration has remained unresponsive, leaving them feeling abandoned. Many have turned to social media to voice their concerns. “We have been complaining for weeks, but no one is listening. The situation is getting worse every day, and we are fed up,” said Ritu Sharma, another resident of Sector 38.

Meanwhile, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Narhari Singh responded to the complaints and said: “I have appointed a team to inspect the waterlogging issue in the area. Also, I would like to clarify that whenever a complaint is received, it is promptly attended to and resolved. As for roads, repairs will begin soon.”

