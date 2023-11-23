Property dealer booked for duping man of 1 cr over Gurugram land deal

A property dealer was booked for allegedly duped a city resident of ₹1 crore on the pretext of selling him a piece of land with the help of forged general power of attorney, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

Police said the victim, Rahul Yadav (33), a resident of Daulatabad, came in contact with the suspect in August 2022, after which a fake land deal over a plot measuring 9,938 square feet in Garhi Harsaru was made between them.

The suspect prepared a forged general power of attorney from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh that showed Yadav as the rightful owner of the land and took money from him, said an officer requesting anonymity.

Investigators said that in September last year, Yadav started constructing a brick wall on the periphery of the land when at least six people, who actually owned the plot, reached the spot and demolished the boundary wall after a heated argument with him. It was then that Yadav got to know that the property dealer had already sold the land to these men, and after that duped him of ₹1 crore.

As per police, the suspect later agreed to return Yadav’s money but kept delaying it on various flimsy grounds.

Yadav submitted a police complaint on June 30, based on which an FIR was registered against the suspect under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Wednesday after a detailed inquiry by the economic offences wing of Gurugram police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that both sides will be served notice to appear for the investigation soon. “If the suspect skips summons, then necessary action will be taken against him,” he added.