Punjab, Haryana face sharp rise in heatwave severity: Study
A 52-year analysis by IMD and NCMRWF scientists examined climate observations from 1971 to 2022 across seven major climate hazards.
Northwest India, including Punjab and Haryana, has emerged as the country’s heat epicentre, recording the strongest rising trends in daytime heat, humid heat and heatwave severity, according to a 52-year study published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Climatology.
The study, Evolution of Climate Extremes Over the Indian Subcontinent Using a Revised CEI, analysed weather observations from 1971 to 2022 and examined seven climate hazards. Conducted by scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), it lists Dr M Rajeevan, former secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, among its co-authors.
The study found that northwest India, covering Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, recorded the strongest trends in maximum-temperature extremes, humid heat and heatwave severity.
“The northwest is the country’s heat epicentre. Daytime heat, humid heat and heatwave severity are all rising faster here than anywhere else in India, and states such as Punjab and Haryana sit squarely within that zone,” said Dr M Rajeevan.
The area experiencing extreme daytime heat also expanded, with 15% to 20% or more of northwest India affected in several years after 2000, compared with a much smaller area earlier.
Researchers attributed the intensification to arid conditions, drying soils and intense land heating, while noting that irrigation can sharpen heat stress when water becomes scarce.
“Heatwave severity is climbing faster over the northwest than in any other region we studied. Intense irrigation across the plain can also sharpen heat stress in years when water is short,” said Thota Mohan, lead author and scientist at NCMRWF.
The revised India Climate Extremes Index (IndCEI) combines seven indicators covering temperature, rainfall, drought and heat stress. Researchers called for stronger heat action across agriculture, water management, healthcare and infrastructure, along with finer-scale monitoring and operational use of the index.
For Punjab and Haryana, the findings highlight heat-management challenges linked to agriculture, irrigation, expanding urban areas and exposure of outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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