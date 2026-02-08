Rao Inderjit calls Budget 2026 roadmap to developed India at Gurugram presser

Union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday described the Union Budget 2026 as a reflection of the country’s aspirations and a balanced road map towards a developed India. Speaking in Gurugram, Rao Inderjit Singh said allocations for roads, railways, housing and energy have risen sharply, with focus on grassroots delivery and inclusive growth. (HT Photo)

During a press conference in Gurugram, the minister said the budget is not just a list of announcements, but a document of duty, clarity of thought and strong resolve, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Singh said, “This is not a budget limited to declarations. It focuses on delivering opportunities, incentives and institutional support at the grassroots level.”

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the approach of combining heritage with development is reflected in the budget, with focused allocations for manufacturing, infrastructure, health, education, tourism, rural development, artificial intelligence and sports.

Highlighting infrastructure investment, the minister said the Centre has made historic increases in the sector over the past decade.

According to the minister, the budget for road transport and highways has increased from ₹31,302 crore in 2013–14 to ₹3,09,875 crore in 2026–27. Railway allocations have grown from ₹26,000 crore to ₹2,81,377 crore, while housing and urban affairs funding has risen from ₹1,486 crore to ₹85,822 crore. Energy sector allocations have increased from ₹10,000 crore to ₹29,997 crore.

Focusing on Haryana, Singh said central investment in transport and rail infrastructure in the state has increased over the past decade. He said the state’s annual average railway budget allocation has risen from about ₹315 crore during 2009–14 to ₹3,566 crore in 2026–27. He said railway projects worth over ₹12,000 crore are currently in progress in Haryana.

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, 34 stations in the state are being redeveloped with a proposed investment of ₹1,149 crore, with work already completed at two stations. Since 2014, about 850 km of new railway lines have been built in Haryana, and the state has achieved 100% railway electrification, he said.

The minister added that the construction of flyovers and underpasses, operation of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, and roll out of modern safety systems like Kavach demonstrate the Centre’s push to build future-ready transport infrastructure.

“These numbers show that the government sees infrastructure as the backbone of economic growth and is investing consistently,” he said.