Repeated cave-ins, repairs hit traffic movt on key 2.5km road

Ongoing repair works and sewage overflow have impacted the traffic movement on a 2.5km stretch between Basai Chowk and Pataudi Chowk, creating trouble for daily commuters. At least three cave-in incidents have been reported on the road over the past six months, residents have claimed. A spot check by HT on Monday found the stretch was barricaded on four points by the municipal authorities due to the ongoing desilting work

Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 9 said that congestion takes place during peak hours on several points of the stretch, from outside the Civil Hospital till Pataudi Chowk’s traffic signal. “Recently, cave-ins took place near a private vehicles showroom and along the Ravi Nagar road. Narrow lanes and barricading on one side of the stretch result in recurring traffic snarls,” Kumar said.

A spot check by HT on Monday found the stretch was barricaded on four points by the municipal authorities due to the ongoing desilting work. “While motorists struggle to pass narrow roads that mostly remain in a debilitating condition due to sewage accumulation and deep potholes, restrictions imposed on its one side over the past two weeks have increased the daily travelling time,” said Ahsas Taluja, a daily commuter, adding that knee-deep water accumulates on the stretch during the peak monsoon season.

Officials at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) acknowledged the sewage overflow and recurring cave-ins along the stretch, attributing them to pending desilting work and the area’s low-lying topography, making it prone to waterlogging and related civic failures like pipeline leakages. “We have been carrying out repairs and stabilisation of the sewer network through lining work on a 400-metre stretch over the past 10 days. The long-pending desilting exercise will be undertaken after the repair work is completed,” a senior MCG official said.

While the official did not specify a timeline for completion of repair works, he shared that the faulty points in sewer line were identified and de-watering pumps were brought to the site to prevent further sewer overflow.

Addressing traffic-related concerns, assistant commissioner of police (traffic west-1) Sanjay Kumar, said enforcement had been increased on the busy road to prevent snarls. “Keeping traffic flow moving remains our priority, and directions have been issued to personnel to ensure no illegal parking takes place. Commuters have also been advised to take other nearby routes via Sadar Bazar and the Dwarka Expressway,” the ACP said.

To improve long-term mobility on the narrow stretch extending up to Old Railway Road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has already prepared and submitted a proposal to the Haryana government, which remains under discussion.