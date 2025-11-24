Reporter’s diary: In Gurugram, waste fires turn routine worsening pollution

Air pollution often feels distant until it reaches your doorstep. A resident in Gurugram put it bluntly: “You don’t truly understand the depth of the problem until it hits home until it affects you or someone you love.” That sentiment echoed through every conversation as I reported on the city’s persistent waste burning crisis, a problem that slips between civic apathy and administrative inertia. Illegally dumped garbage set on fire near Sector 81 in Gurugram last month. (HT Photo)

Across Gurugram, waste fires have become an everyday sight, so routine they risk becoming invisible. A search on X makes the scale visible in seconds. Residents post photos of smouldering garbage heaps, tagging officials and pleading for intervention. The digital outrage is constant. On the ground, though, waste fires continue to flare unchecked.

Officials insist they are acting. “We have increased enforcement, we are patrolling continuously, and fines are being issued,” they say. The responses rarely go beyond these lines. The central questions remain unresolved. Who is burning the waste? Where is the waste coming from? Why is the problem growing despite repeated claims of action?

In months of reporting, one pattern stood out. Vacant plots across the city double as informal dumping grounds. What starts as an empty patch of land quickly turns into a heap of mixed waste, and often ends as a waste fire. Each time I probe deeper, the same explanation surfaces. Officials say manpower shortages are at the heart of the cycle. With too few workers to monitor illegal dumping, these sites remain unguarded. The same lack of staff results in waste being burned for quick disposal.

Winter evenings add yet another layer to the crisis. Roadside chai tapris hum with conversation political chatter mixing with the warmth of shared tea. In many of these spots, small piles of burning trash provide heat. What should be a clear civic hazard becomes a casual bonfire. All day and night, these small ignition points glow across the city while toxic smoke quietly rises behind them.

For families living with respiratory illnesses, the impact is immediate. “I dread October. I dread Diwali. And I dread everything that follows,” a mother told me. “The city turns into a gas chamber. For some people, AQI numbers are just numbers low one day, dangerously high the next. But for us, this month brings immense discomfort, especially for my daughter who has asthma.”

None of this is new. The cycle repeats every year. Until last year, I read about this from a distance and believed stronger administration was the missing link. Reporting from the ground this year revealed a harsher truth. This crisis stems from an administrative failure intertwined with a civic one.

Mihika Shah is a correspondent with HT Gurugram, covering residents’ welfare, education, art and culture.