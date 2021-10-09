Residents ask Haryana CM to end farmers blockade, open Singhu border

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the demand of people from villages around the Singhu border in Sonipat district who have been facing trouble due to the road blockade caused by the long-standing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. A delegation of people from the area apprised the Haryana chief minister of the situation and demanded that the road be opened at the earliest.

“A delegation of people from the villages around the Singhu border of Sonipat district came to meet me and demanded the road to the Singhu border be opened. Supreme Court has also taken cognisance of it and we're hopeful that the problem will be solved soon,” Khattar told reporters in Delhi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“I met with Amit Shah Ji today, we briefed him on the issue of opening of Singhu and Tikri borders. I have also told him about farmers' protests being held at several locations in the state. I am hopeful that borders will be opened soon,” he added.

Supreme Court rejects plea over Singhu border road blockade

The appeal to the chief minister comes after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Chandrachud refused to entertain the petition filed by Sonipat residents seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders. The plea stated that it was disturbing the right to movement for people who have regular connectivity to the road.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the petition saying that the matter can be addressed by the high court. "Why don't you approach the High Court, being a resident of Sonipat? Why are these petitions filed here for publicity? There is no need for us to intervene when high courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust HCs," the top court had said on Monday.

Life came to a standstill for shopkeepers and traders at Singhu and Tikri border in Haryana due to the more than 10-months-long farmers’ protest against the three enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.