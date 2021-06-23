Residents’ associations joined forces to deal with Covid-19 second wave

As the second wave of Covid-19 hit the city hard over the last two months, with thousands of new cases being reported every day, 59 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) joined forces to support one another with essential supplies and medical aid for infected persons in their societies as the healthcare infrastructure was overburdened.

Coming under the banner of RWAs United (RU), the association set up Covid-19 care centres, arranged vaccination camps in residential areas, arranged for regular oxygen supply and ensured timely collection of biomedical waste, after receiving the administration’s approval for the same.

“The tragedy and urgency of the situation led to this pan-city RWA group,” said Jyoti Ahuja, the joint secretary of Vatika City RWA, which was one of the founding members of RU in 2019, to promote cooperation among friends and acquaintances living in different societies.

Since April, the group expanded from a collective of dozen RWAs of societies located on Sohna Road to include 59 members from across the city.

Pawan Tharwani, the president of Carlton Estate Condominium Association, which is a member of RU, highlighted that the collective played an important role in saving the lives of residents. “Our biggest challenge was in late April, when there was no availability of oxygen cylinders anywhere in Delhi-NCR. During this time, all the RU members kept passing leads in the hope of a breakthrough,” said Tharwani.

“Finally, one of the members was able to find an oxygen plant in Haridwar that was willing to fill empty cylinders. For seven to 10 days, a vehicle was sent to Haridwar every alternative day to refill cylinders,” he said, adding that the transportation costs were borne by 10-12 RWAs that were in dire need of oxygen cylinders for their residents.

Amid making alternative arrangements, the RU was also simultaneously engaged with the district administration for the procurement of oxygen cylinders. “The administration eventually heeded to our demand and registered RWAs for the distribution of oxygen cylinders. Those two weeks were the most challenging for RU, but they were also the most rewarding as we were able to help and perhaps, save many lives,” said Tharwani.

Ahuja said that the purpose of this group is to learn and benefit from each others’ experiences and share good practices with one other. “We believe that we will all benefit and achieve more if we come together on common issues and concerns. A united front of RWAs will give us much greater strength and leverage with authorities and government departments to resolve our issues. None of us has prior experience or training in governing our societies, but we learn from each others’ experiences,” said Ahuja.

Tharwani said that there are some basic guidelines for the members of this group.“We don’t have any leadership positions in RU. Every member is equal. We believe in representing ourselves to the authorities without any intermediary. Anyone can put up a new idea or proposal for consideration on our Whatsapp group and have it discussed by all present for merit and any improvements or suggestions. With majority consensus it is then forwarded to authorities under a common letterhead,” said Tharwani.

Tharwani said that new members have to adhere to a list of guidelines. “Filling up an online form is mandatory for joining RU, in order to authenticate and verify credentials of said RWA. RU can accommodate a maximum of two governing body members from any single residential area,” said Tharwani.

Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad commended the group on coming together and said that such associations are vital for getting concerns and demands of residents passed on to the government to expedite resolutions. “Unions and joint groups often lead to positive outcomes. It becomes much easier for the government to pass on directions as well as address queries through a single channel. It not only streamlines the process of dispersing information but also ensures that the maximum number of citizens receive vital and above all, genuine information, through one common entity,” said Azad.

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased this month, members of the association said that they are looking to expand the group further. They said that they will coordinate on civic issues, such as exchanging numbers of contractors who have carried out painting work, built colony roads and fixed electrical transformers, among others.

“Under RU, RWA members are exchanging information with each other regarding measures that help in running the society efficiently, discussing ambiguities in laws, holding election processes and sharing concerns with authorities, among other such matters. Our aim to incorporate at least 100 RWAs under this group by the end of this year and serve as a common voice and changemaker in the city,” said Nilesh Tandon, the president of Fresco Apartments.