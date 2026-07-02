Residents flag illegal tree felling near MCG’s proposed C&D site in Sec 106

Residents of Babupur village in Sector 106 raised concerns over alleged tree felling on Wednesday near the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) proposed construction and demolition (C&D) secondary collection point. According to residents, on Wednesday afternoon, they saw an earthmover uprooting trees near the C&D site. (HT)

According to residents, on Wednesday afternoon, they saw an earthmover uprooting trees near the C&D site. When confronted, the workers alleged that they were contractors deployed by the MCG.

To be sure, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on June 11 issued a notice to the MCG after a citizen-led group, Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), filed a petition on May 14 challenging the location of the proposed C&D site. The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 10.

Yash Varmani, a resident of Sector 106, alleged that the contractor was unaware that prior permission from the divisional forest officer was required before felling trees. “They were levelling the area, and in the process, they started uprooting trees,” he said.

Athak Bharadwaj, another resident who was also present at the site, said, “The MCG appears to be leaving no stone unturned in pushing this project despite the environmental implications. The Dwarka Expressway region already has limited green cover, and the loss of more trees will only worsen the situation,” he added.

Surender Dangi, divisional forest officer (DFO), said the department has not given any permission for felling trees. “Even the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained that no trees will be cut without any permission in April,” he added.

“We will send our team for inspection on Friday and take action accordingly,” they said.

In April, the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed an order restraining the Haryana government from felling trees without the court’s permission.

Meanwhile, a senior MCG official told HT that work on the secondary collection point is underway, and officials are ensuring no damage is caused to existing trees. “We will have the matter checked, and if any trees have been felled without due permission, appropriate action will be taken,” the official said.