Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location
A restaurant owner was assaulted, his life threatened and the furniture in his restaurant damaged, following which the police registered a case.
The restaurant owner, Nobel Malik, who recently shifted his operations to a vacant space in the Sector 56 Huda market, has alleged that the owner of the space he vacated was upset with him and attacked him.
Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Sector 56 police station said that Malik was in the restaurant around 8pm, when his former landlord visited him in an inebriated state and started abusing him. “He said that when he objected and asked him to leave, he started throwing the furniture, which was set up outside for the customers. He suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital,” he said.
Kumar said they have registered a case against the suspect and are conducting an investigation. Malik also stated in his complaint that the suspect had threatened him with dire consequences if he did not shut his operations.
The police said that during the confrontation, Malik had also pushed the suspect on to the ground. The police have recorded statements of neighbouring shopkeepers, who have also alleged that the suspect intentionally created ruckus and thrashed Malik.
A case under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect at the Sector 56 police station.
