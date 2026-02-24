Retired colonel critically injured in Gurugram road-rage assault

A retired army colonel was critically injured after six accused allegedly assaulted him after intercepting his car on the Golf Course Extension road near IFC Tower following a minor collision, police said on Monday. He said one of the accused hit him multiple times in the head with a copper water bottle.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar, 23, Vikas Kumar, 21, Nikhil, 21, Sahil, 22 and Ankit Kumar, 22, all residents of Rewari, were arrested on Monday. The victim, Anil Yadav, 54, sustained multiple cut injuries on his head and face and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in sector-38.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident took place between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Saturday when the accused reached Badshahpur from Rewari to attend a wedding. “Vikas and Nikhil were pursuing B.A., while others were employed in a Japanese firm,” he added.

Police said Yadav was returning home in Sector-60 after visiting his father who was scheduled to be discharged from a hospital in sector-38. While he was driving, a Hyundai i20 car overtook him while crossing from right to left.

A senior police official said Yadav tried to brake but collided with the car carrying all the accused. “When he got out to assess the situation, the accused confronted him. The argument escalated and the accused smashed his car’s windscreen and lights with beer bottles,” he said.

He said one of the accused then hit him multiple times in the head with a copper water bottle and forced him to transfer ₹30,000 via UPI for the damages.

Meanwhile, Yadav told HT that the accused later assaulted him and tried to kidnap him by forcefully putting him in their car even when he was ready to pay them.

“After I resisted, they kept assaulting me on the road for 20 to 30 minutes. One of them took my copper water bottle from my car and hit my head with it repeatedly before fleeing,” Yadav said.

The victim said he alerted his wife, who then took him to a hospital for treatment.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) and 308 (2) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at sector-50 police station on Monday.