The police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the robbers. (Shutterstock/Representative image)
gurugram news

Robbers snatch car from cabbie after booking trip from Jaipur to Gurugram

The cab driver, who owned an Etios car, told police that the robbers had booked a trip from Jaipur to the Gurugram Bus Stand but when they reached Panchgaon, hit him with a heavy object and forced him out of the vehicle
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:05 PM IST

Three unidentified persons who had booked a cab through a mobile aggregator app from Jaipur to Gurugram on Sunday were booked for robbing the vehicle from the cab driver at Panchgaon in the early hours, the police said.

The cab driver, who owned an Etios car, told police that they had booked a trip from Jaipur to the Gurugram Bus Stand but when they reached Panchgaon, hit him with a heavy object and forced him out of the vehicle, following which they made off in the vehicle using a service road.

A case was registered against the three unidentified accused under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Manesar police station. “The CCTV footage is being examined and the accused would be soon arrested,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police.

Dilesh Singh Renkwal, a resident of Bharatpur, in his complaint to the police, said that on Sunday, he started from Jaipur with two of the men sitting on the rear seats, while one sat alongside him on the front seat. “When I reached Panchgaon around 2am, they asked me to stop on the pretext of buying a water bottle. When I returned and was about to start the vehicle, one of them pushed me from behind and hit me with a heavy object and they threatened to kill me if I raised the alarm,” he said.

He said that the trio also took his Aadhaar card, three ATM cards, driving licence, cash and two mobile phones.

