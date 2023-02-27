In the run up to the G 20 summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group to be held in the city from March 1 to March 4 are going on in full swing and a run for G 20 was organised on Sunday. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala flagged off the run at Leisure Valley park and later he was also the chief guest at the Raahgiri event held at DLF Galleria. ‘Run for G20’ held in Gurugram

The city will host the 1st Anti Corruption Working Group Meeting as part of G-20 Summit from March 1 to 4 at Hotel Leela. Several roads in the city have been spruced up, hoardings installed and other steps taken to welcome the delegates, who will arrive from 39 countries, the district administration said.

While addressing the gathering at the Run for G20 event, Chautala said that anti corruption workshop will be held from March 1 to 4 and said that there should be enthusiasm across the city for the event.

Congratulating the participants, he said that the enthusiasm to participate in this marathon should be sustained throughout the year so that the message of hosting Gurugram could reach the world. Earlier, he flagged off the Run for G-20 in which participants of all age groups participated in the Run for G-20 Marathon.

“We must ensure that there is enthusiasm for G20 throughout the year as holding this event is a matter of pride for us. Also events such as Raahgiri should be held regularly as it brings people together and makes the city more happening and active,” said Chautala.

The deputy CM also played a round of badminton with deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav during the event.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, meanwhile said that representatives from 39 countries are expected to take part in this event, where they will discuss the anti corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent these measures were successful in curbing corruption and what more needs to be done.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday in a statement said that G20 anti-corruption meeting in Gurugram assumes significance as the state government has been working to eradicate corruption by adopting digital means and reducing human interface in governance. Khattar said that the primary focus of his government has been e-governance, and several services have been digitalised to ensure better and timely delivery for the people.

