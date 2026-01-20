RWAs bridge pollution control gap with local solutions in Gurugram

Residents across several housing societies have stepped in with localised measures to keep pollution levels in check in Gurugram. At the second monthly HT First Gurugram dialogue held on Saturday, residents’ welfare associations shared how community-led interventions are helping reduce hyperlocal air quality index levels. RWA of Vipul Greens residential society has planted around 600 trees over the past few months. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Representatives of the Vipul Greens residents’ welfare association in Sector 48 said their society has undertaken multiple initiatives to curb seasonal emissions. Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens, said the society planted and groomed around 600 trees ahead of peak winter. “The citizen-led initiative to do extensive plantations, setting up a digitised display of live AQI in the vicinity and rapid sprinkling systems have brought a visible and sustained improvement in hyperlocal air quality levels,” Jindal said.

According to him, on certain days, AQI levels inside the society remain 100 to 150 points lower than the arterial road outside, allowing residents, including senior citizens, to take long walks and engage in recreational activities.

Echoing similar measures in Ardee City in Sector 52, Chaitali Mandhotra said localised emissions were reduced through an extensive sprinkler network and by strengthening the existing green cover. “Residents expect, rightfully, to breathe fresh air. Our society has undertaken around 1,000 tree plantations this rainy season to stop AQI from off-shooting, unlike at major city hubs,” Mandhotra said. She added that barren land was converted into grass patches and divider soil was lowered below kerb stone height to prevent loose soil from turning into dust.

A resident of Nirvana Country in Sector 50, requesting anonymity, said the 150 acre society has developed a green cover of over 4,500 trees over the years. “The average AQI in the society is appreciably less than the surroundings. Also, periodic dust mitigation measures, including sprinkling and paving road shoulders, ensure that floating dust is also controlled to a reasonable extent,” the resident said.

At DLF Primus, RWA president Aachal Yadav said the society did not deploy high rise sprinklers this year. “Last year, the sprinklers mimicking artificial rainfall improved AQI by almost 50% within the society. Greens are watered regularly, along with maintaining a proper rainwater harvesting system,” he said, adding that expectations from authorities to reduce emissions are rarely met.

Earlier, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board had directed high rise societies to deploy artificial rain sprinkler systems at the condominium level to reduce localised emissions in December 2025.