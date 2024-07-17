Samadhan Shivir: 10 Gurugram depts fail to resolve grievances

A month after the Haryana government introduced the Samadhan Shivir initiative — a scheme to streamline the grievance redressal system through daily camps — 10 key departments in Gurugram have failed to achieve 100% resolution of grievances, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The Gurugram skyline. (HT File)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said he is closely monitoring the performance of each department. “The top 10 departments with the highest pendency have been identified, and there will be a concerted effort to address these issues,” he said.

According to the data, 1,458 complaints have been received in Samadhan Shivirs so far, with 842 being resolved and 616 pending.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has the highest number of pending complaints, with only 101 of the 336 grievances resolved, the officials said. The deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) also has a significant number of pending grievances, with 90 complaints received — 51 resolved and 39 pending. Similarly, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has recorded 65 complaints, of which 33 have been resolved, leaving 32 pending.

The Samadhan Shivir initiative is designed to streamline grievance redressal by providing a structured platform for residents to directly address their concerns with the relevant authorities. However, the current performance metrics underscore the need for more robust mechanisms to ensure timely resolution of issues.

“We called senior officials of these 10 departments and asked them to address public grievances at the earliest. The departments claim that some issues are sub judice. Still, the nature of complaints being received in Samadhan Shivirs highlights that these could have easily been resolved at the departmental level. Many complaints are pending for years. We have asked all these departments to revamp their redressal system and, if required, increase public meeting time,” said Yadav.

The DC warned that any department failing to resolve pending issues within a week will face disciplinary action. “I have instructed all departments to resolve the issues within 7 days, failing which I will issue letters and take disciplinary action against the concerned officials,” he said.

A special note has been sent to MCG to resolve the sanitation complaints within 24 hours and at the MCG level itself so that the applicants don’t have to approach the Shivirs.