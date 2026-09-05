Sanitation workers plan to protest outside minister’s house
On the 30th day of sanitation workers’ strike in the city, the workers on Friday announced they will protest outside the residence of Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday
On the 30th day of sanitation workers’ strike in the city, the workers on Friday announced they will protest outside the residence of Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday.
The protesters’ demands include regularisation of contractual employees, an end to the contract system for sanitation and sewage work, creation of permanent posts and withdrawal of suspension, termination and other action against protesting employees. Around 2,650 sanitation workers are reportedly participating in the strike, according to local union leaders.
The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department, in an order issued earlier this week, warned that the workers on strike need to return to duty by September 5, failing which legal and departmental action will be initiated against them.
The government also directed municipal commissioners to ensure that employees participating in the strike are informed of the deadline. In the order, also seen by HT, the government has termed sanitation an essential service and cited provisions of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973 and the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974. Further, the order mentioned that some workers prevented others from going on duties and that municipal equipment was also damaged during the protest, with FIRs registered in some cases.
The workers’ union, in an official statement, said they will not call off the protest outside the minister’s Civil Lines residence on Saturday.
The municipal employees’ union said the government had failed to issue written orders implementing the assurances given during the May 13 agreement. Union leaders also denied the government’s claim that 12 or more demands had been accepted, saying no formal notification had been issued.
In Gurugram, the prolonged agitation has affected garbage collection and sweeping across the city, which generates nearly 1,500 tonnes of waste every day.
The workers’ union has alleged that women, elderly workers and other protesters had been detained or subjected to police action. They have also demanded an inquiry into expenditure, bills, and payments for emergency garbage lifting and sanitation work during the strike, alleging that some contractors and officials may have submitted fake bills.
The union warned that they would intensify the agitation if the government failed to resolve the demands by September 6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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