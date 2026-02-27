Saras Mela concludes with sales of ₹14.5 crore

Gurugram: After bringing 900 “lakhpati didis” and self-help group (SHG) members together from across the country over 17 days, the Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026 concluded on Thursday. The fair recorded total sales of ₹14.5 crore this year. This year’s fair was held at the Leisure Valley Ground, featuring 450 stalls, including 46 food stalls representing 24 states (HT)

This year’s fair was held at the Leisure Valley Ground, featuring 450 stalls, including 46 food stalls representing 24 states. This year’s theme, “Making of Lakhpati Didis”, showcased India’s cultural and entrepreneurial diversity. From Banarasi sarees from Varanasi and shawls from Jammu and Kashmir to aromatic spices from Kerala and hand-made pickles from Maharashtra, the stalls offered visitors a vibrant picture of India’s traditional crafts and culinary heritage.

Dr Molishree, director of the Ministry of Rural Development, told HT that the Mela was a major success for all the Lakhpati Didis and SHG members. “The business of the Lakhpati Didis has immense potential and is expected to grow significantly in the future,” she said.

Shamila, 63, from Thissure in Kerala, said, “This is my second time setting up a stall at Saras Mela in Gurugram. Sales were decent this time. I came with my husband to showcase the hard work of our self-help group. Our stall included sambhar masala, coconut oil, banana chips and jaggery. We are happy with our visit here.”

Another exhibitor from Uttar Pradesh sold Banarasi sarees at the fair. “Our customers loved the sarees. This was my first time participating in Saras Mela. While sales were slow initially, they picked up later. We are thrilled that visitors appreciated our work, and some even placed bulk orders,” she said.

The food court emerged as one of the main highlights this year, drawing steady crowds with a wide range of regional dishes, organisers said. More than 221 SHG members and Lakhpati Didis prepared fresh and quality food at the Mela. The food court was divided into separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections.

Pushpa Devi from Jammu and Kashmir said, “We have received immense appreciation for our dishes. Many customers returned to our stall multiple times. Seeing people enjoy our food has been very encouraging.”

According to organisers, the “Knowledge and Learning Pavilion”, a capacity-building initiative organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was one of the major attractions. The pavilion hosted daily workshops for women entrepreneurs, providing training on packaging, branding, business proposal development, and social media marketing.

The “Demo and Live Learning Area” offered visitors a unique and engaging experience. Visitors not only purchased products but also watched them being crafted in real time, organisers said. Live demonstrations included traditional needlework and mirror work on fabrics, as well as eco-friendly baskets and household items made from natural fibres and bamboo, inspiring visitors to embrace sustainable and handcrafted lifestyles.

Rekha Sharma, a resident of Gurugram, said, “A fair like this is a refreshing change in the city filled with brands and high-rises. It’s a great way to learn about our traditions and culture, and also to experience a variety of delicacies from across the country,” she added.