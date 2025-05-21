SC order clears way for GMDA to build Rampura road link, after 10yrs of delay

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday took possession of a 200-metre-long and 150-metre-wide stretch of land along Rampura Road, ending a decade-long legal deadlock that had blocked a crucial link between National Highway 48 and Pataudi Road. Following Supreme Court’s order on Monday, dismissing a special leave petition by a private landowner, GMDA immediately took control of the land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and began road construction. A GMDA team removing encroachments and construction debris from the Sector 82 road on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A direction issued by HSVP estate officer one on Monday to concerned officials in GMDA and HSVP said,” This is to inform that the aforesaid SLP has been dismissed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 19.05.2025. It is therefore requested to depute an official to take over the possession of land the in question on 20.05.2025 at 3 PM.”

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer of GMDA, confirmed the resumption of work. “Construction on this road was long held up due to the missing link of this 200-metre road portion which was under litigation. The Supreme Court decided the case in favour of HSVP, and GMDA took possession of the land without delay and commenced the construction work today itself,” he said.

Dhankhar also noted that the rest of the six-kilometre Rampura Road—from Rampura Chowk to Hayatpur—has already been upgraded and relaid by GMDA. “The work on this 200-metre stretch has already started and will be completed within the next 10 days,” he added.

The disputed patch, located in front of the Bestech Park View Ananda and DLF Ultima housing societies in Sectors 81 and 82, had long been a traffic bottleneck. Thousands of commuters, including school buses and residents, faced major disruptions due to large potholes and poor road conditions, especially during the monsoon.

“Thousands of people passing through this road, particularly those living in Bestech Ananda, DLF Ultima, and nearby societies, will get relief after this road is constructed. School buses faced problems, and cars got damaged because of large potholes. During the monsoons, this stretch was impossible to navigate. We are hopeful that the authorities will now complete the road,” said Manjeet Ahlawat, president of Bestech Park View Ananda RWA.

Ahlawat said the issue had persisted for 8 to 10 years due to ongoing litigation, and despite repeated protests, no effective action could be taken while the matter remained sub judice.

The Rampura Road, with a proposed width of 84 metres, serves as a major arterial road for western Gurugram, and completion of this link is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity for residents in the region.