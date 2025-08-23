SC’s order on feeding stray dogs welcomed, but Ggm faces implementation hurdles

The Supreme Court’s recent order mandating designated feeding points for stray dogs has drawn a mixed response in Gurugram, with animal rights activists, residents, and civic officials welcoming the move but cautioning about its practical challenges. A stray dog in Civil Lines in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)

Animal welfare groups say the decision is a positive step towards balancing the rights of caregivers and residents but point out that Gurugram’s civic bodies lack the infrastructure to implement it effectively.

Sudhir Sachdeva, founder of Stand for Animals, said while the order reflects compassion, its execution will be daunting. “The decision of the Supreme Court is positive for the dog lover community, but it will pose a major logistical challenge on the ground as the government and municipal bodies don’t have the capacity to create feeding points and other facilities for stray dogs,” he said.

Citing a census conducted with a private agency last month, Sachdeva said Gurugram has nearly five lakh stray dogs. “Old Gurugram has a much higher population of strays but far less support for their care compared to New Gurugram,” he added.

Activists also expressed concern about the territorial nature of dogs. “Not feeding dogs on streets will be very difficult to enforce as they cannot be forced to leave their areas, and many caregivers cannot travel long distances to feed them,” said Sachdeva.

Devika Razdan, founder of Zooni’s Zen Foundation, echoed the sentiment but flagged another issue. “We welcome the thoughtful decision by the SC. My concern is around the ₹2 lakh deposit for NGOs wanting to raise concerns. This seems against the spirit of the Constitution. While I understand the need to reduce frivolous appeals, there can be other mechanisms to handle that,” she said.

From a civic perspective, officials acknowledged the gap between intent and reality. Gurugram currently has only two operational shelters with a capacity of 50 dogs each, and two more under construction—far short of the estimated 5 lakh strays.

“We have not yet received the official order from the Supreme Court. Once we do, we will study it carefully and take steps in compliance. If required, we will identify land and create larger facilities, but our immediate priority will be to ensure humane treatment while safeguarding public safety,” said Dr Preet Pal Singh, joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has already announced plans for a large-capacity shelter for 5,000 animals. The proposal, discussed in a recent House meeting chaired by mayor Rajrani Malhotra, has been assigned to joint commissioner of MCG Piyawan Singh for detailed planning.