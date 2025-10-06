Sector 45 road crumbles 6 months after ₹1.5 crore upgrade

Barely 6 months after it was reconstructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, the road in Sector 45 has begun to crumble at multiple spots, locals lament. Large potholes have developed across the stretch, leaving residents deeply distressed, and posing serious risks to daily commuters. According to residents, the road failed to withstand even the first spell of rain, raising serious concerns over the quality of construction. The 300-meter patchy stretch of the 18-meter-wide road to Ardee city, fraught with potholes and cracks, forces vehicles to navigate along just one side of the carriageway. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The 300-meter patchy stretch of the 18-meter-wide road to Ardee city, fraught with potholes and cracks, forces vehicles to navigate along just one side of the carriageway. The damaged section has become a major inconvenience and safety hazard for commuters.

“The road was constructed just six months ago, but it has already developed cracks after the first spell of rain. Several commuters have fallen from their vehicles due to the potholes. It feels like a caterpillar ride rather than a proper road,” said Om Prakash Yadav, president of the Sector 45 RWA. “The road was built after repeated complaints by residents, but it has made no difference. Instead, it has turned out to be a complete waste of ₹1.5 crore.”

“This isn’t just an issue in sector 45; it reflects the condition of roads across Gurugram,” said Ashwani Dabra Kamboj, a Sector 45 resident. “We have filed multiple complaints once again, but no action has been taken. Potholes often go unnoticed at night or during heavy rain, significantly increasing risk of accidents, especially for two-wheelers. It is a serious safety concern that authorities continue to ignore,” he alleged.

Vineeta Khosla, president of Greenwoods C Block RWA in Sector 45, pointed out that the road lacks a proper drainage system, leading to waterlogging after every rainfall. “There is no drainage on this stretch, so water remains stagnant for days. It causes much inconvenience, especially pedestrians and two-wheeler riders,” she said.

An official from MCG, however, said the patchy condition of the road is primarily due to waterlogging. “Accumulated water has weakened the surface, leading to the damage,” the official said on the condition of anonymity. He added that re-carpeting work is scheduled to begin within the next one or two days to restore the road.

While the municipal corporation has promised recarpeting in the coming days, residents remain wary, pointing to repeated delays and poor execution in the past.