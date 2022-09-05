Seized overloaded truck forcibly taken away from RTA staff
Gurugram: An overloaded truck that was seized by the regional transport authority (RTA) of Gurugram was allegedly forcibly taken away by a group of unidentified men near Hero Honda Chowk on Saturday, police said on Sunday.
The truck was being taken to RTA’s yard near Rajiv Chowk when the suspects, who are yet to be arrested, obstructed its way with their car.
“The truck was stopped during vehicle checking and was seized due to overloading. The RTA team staff Vijay Pal boarded the truck so he could direct the truck driver to the RTA’s yard,” a senior police officer said.
The suspects pulled out the RTA staff and abused the driver before forcibly taking away the truck, said police, adding that the incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Saturday.
Suspecting the truck owner’s involvement in the matter, officials said that while the truck was on its way to the RTA yard, the truck driver, from whom the truck was seized, alerted the owner and informed him about the truck’s location.
“The suspects immediately managed to track the seized truck and took it away from the RTA staff,” he said. The officer suspected that the truck is registered with Gurugram RTA and the owner or his associates must be locals which is why they could immediately reach the spot.
Inspector Devinder Kumar, station house officer of Sector 37 police station, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot to trace the car that was used by the suspects. “We will also gather details about the truck owner to know where he was at the time of incident,” SHO said.
Attempts were made to contact Gurugram RTA secretary Ravinder Yadav over the incident but calls remained unanswered.
On the RTA staff’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention) and 353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station on Sunday, said police.
It’s raining freebies in poll-bound Himachal
Shimla: Three months before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls, it's raining guarantees and freebies for voters. Buoyed by its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, the new entrant in the hill state's bipolar politics, started the populist race way back in April when Delhi chief minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed his maiden rally on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's turf in Mandi.
Faridabad residents protest to save mini-forest
Gurugram: About 100 protesters from across Delhi-NCR gathered at Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk in Sector 15 of Faridabad to protest against the proposed construction of a cycle track that is likely to compromise a major portion of a mini-forest planted by local residents. Samarrth Khanna, (21) said that this wetland also helped in harvesting of rainwater during the monsoon and prevented waterlogging in Sector 15.
Sanitation workers-PMC truce talks fail as garbage continues to pile up in Patna
People in Patna are unlikely to get respite from the foul smell emanating from heaps of garbage that has accumulated in the city due to the ongoing stir between sanitation workers and Patna Municipal Corporation. The latest round of talks between the sanitation workers' representatives and officials of urban development and housing department (UDHD) remained inconclusive, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Gurugram's Appu Ghar park sealed over unpaid dues
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Sunday sealed the Appu Ghar amusement park in Sector 29 after it had issued a termination of lease agreement to the operator on September 2 over issues of non-payment of dues worth ₹24 crores. The authorities have also imposed a penalty of ₹24 crores on International Recreation and Amusement Ltd, the project promoter, for contractual violations and its failure to pay the rent, said HSVP officials.
Undertrial escapes from Ambala civil hospital
An undertrial Central Jail inmate escaped from police custody after he was brought to the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday night. The accused, Prince of Ambala, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force for theft. He was brought to the 'Convict Ward' on the second floor of district civil hospital by two cops on Friday. However, on Sunday, he escaped from the washroom after breaking the window pane.
