Seven houses with 262 rooms sealed in DLF phase 3 for violations

Gurugram: As part of an ongoing drive, the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Friday sealed seven residential properties on the Nathupur Road in DLF Phase-3 for illegally running commercial activities, officials said. The enforcement team and the DLF Phase-3 police started the drive around 12.30pm, officials said, adding that the drive faced resistance from the owners and tenants of the properties. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They added that these multi-floor properties housed a total of around 262 rooms, which the owners illegally operated as paying guest (PG) accommodations and guest houses.

The building which were sealed on Friday were all located in S Block DLF adjacent to the Nathupur road. These buildings are constructed on residential plots but these have been converted into multiple residential units, which is against the rules. “The action was taken against houses which were converted into paying guest accomodations in violation of rules. In some houses, illegal construction was carried out in stilt area and basements. Some of the buildings were having commercial establishments such as offices, gym, salon and even commercial kitcens,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

The enforcement team and the DLF Phase-3 police started the drive around 12.30pm, officials said, adding that the drive faced resistance from the owners and tenants of the properties.

According to officials, the first owner had locked the property and left. Officials had to break the lock to enter the house, which contained 28 guesthouse rooms. The property was sealed by the department.

The team sealed another property, which had 26 rooms, along with a gym and a salon.

The enforcement team sealed another building, which was developed over two adjacent plots and housed 128 paying guest units.

The fourth property housed 45 rooms, with nine on each floor. The majority of the building’s tenants were present during the sealing drive but they had to leave the premises after the enforcement team sealed the residential units.

DTCP officials said residents opposed the sealing and demanded they be given more time to vacate the premises as the owner had not given prior notice to them regarding the drive.

Most of the tenants staying in the paying guest houses said that they worked in corporate and IT firms located in Cyber City and on the Gold Course Road.

“Due process of law is being followed during the sealing drive and prior notices and warnings have been issued to the owners of these buildings. The action is being carried out as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The survey conducted by the department found violations in 5,100 houses, but presently, action is being taken against properties on which the stay has been vacated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Amit Madholia district town planner, enforcement.