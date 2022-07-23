Seven killed as truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Nuh
Gurugram: Seven persons were killed and four critically injured when a speeding truck and an overloaded autorickshaw collided near Bichhor police station in Nuh’s Punhana around 2.30pm on Friday.
According to the police, 12 persons were travelling from Punhana to Hodal in an auto-rickshawwhen a speeding truck rammed the vehicle near Bichhor in Madhiyaki village, 500 metres away from the police station. Due to the impact, both vehicles fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), said that an ambulance and doctors were called to the spot. Seven persons were declared dead on the spot and four others, including two minors, were sent to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar, with critical injuries.
“The auto-rickshaw had no capacity to ferry 12 passengers. It was overloaded. The preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was speeding and so was the auto. The road was slippery due to the rain and they collided. Our investigation is on,” he said.
Police identified the deceased persons as Rajkumari of Banchari village in Palwal, Hakem of Tirwara in Punhana, Rehan, the auto driver, and Dharmender and Lalit of Nagina in Nuh.
Singh said locals blocked the Punhana-Hodal road, which resulted in congestion on the stretch, and it took over an hour to manage the law-and-order situation. “Locals gathered at the spot within minutes and started making videos of the accident. The driver of the truck fled the spot taking advantage of the crowd and is yet to be identified,” he said.
A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bichhor police station. No arrests have been made so far.
