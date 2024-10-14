Sewage, delayed water bills add to Gurugram residents’ woes

The Madanpuri, Nehru Lane, and Pataudi Chowk neighbourhoods of Gurugram are more than 40 years old, and in all that time there sewage system has not been updated, resulting in sewage spill on the roads during monsoon showers. Irregular garbage collection and damaged roads only add to the woes of the residents of these areas. A portion of Basai Road collapsed near Pataudi Chowk earlier this year. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“Whenever it rains, sewage water mixed with toilet waste floods the streets. It is a health disaster waiting to happen,” said Rohit Verma, a resident of Madanpuri. Residents allege that repeated complaints to the authorities has not resulted in any substantial improvement to their situation.

Residents said that heaps of uncollected garbage are a commonly distributed throughout their neighbourhood as there is no regular schedule for waste collection. “Sometimes the garbage trucks do not come for days, and the waste just piles up,” said Anil Mehta, a chemist in Nehru Lane.

In Pataudi Chowk, potholes and broken asphalt slow traffic to a crawl, causing traffic jams that last for hours. “The roads are in such bad condition that traffic jams are constant. Stray cows and dogs add to the chaos,” said Suman Tiwari, a resident.

Additionally, residents are frustrated with irregular water billing. Many have not received their water bills for months, and they fear a sudden, large bill could create financial strain. “We have not received any bills for months, and when they finally arrive, it is going to be a huge burden for everyone,” said Ashok Sharma, another local resident.

“We are being taxed for everything, but basic services like sewage repair, garbage disposal, and proper roads are still missing,” said Rohit Verma.

Narhari Singh Banger, MCG commissioner, acknowledged the complaints and said that plans are underway to address the issues. “Yes, we have received a lot of complaints from the area, and we have been working on an action plan for the concrete development of the affected areas in Gurugram. We request residents to be patient and assure them that actions will be taken,” Banger said.