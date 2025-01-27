Sewage issue persists in Gurugram city and rural areas

Several Gurugram sectors are grappling with severe waterlogging and overflowing sewage, but not only have government agencies not taken any concrete action against the problems, they have passed the buck. Sewage on Kadipur Road, Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gurugram sectors 5, 21, 22, 23A, 45 and 82 are among the worst affected with foul smell, stagnant water, and health risks caused by a faulty sewage system.

Authorities blame each other

While MCG officials blame the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for the problems, saying that GMDA’s sewage treatment plant (STP) is not functioning correctly, GMDA officials deny these claims.

“These issues are arising because the STP managed by GMDA is not working properly, causing sewer water to overflow in a certain areas,” said an MCG official on condition of anonymity.

However, GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said, “The sewage treatment plant is emptied daily. There is no problem from our side.”

Akhilesh Yadav, joint commissioner at MCG, said, “We are aware of the sewage problems in various sectors and are conducting inspections to identify the root causes. Immediate steps will be taken to clean the sewer lines and ensure proper maintenance in case we receive more complaints.”

The city suffers

In Sector 21, streets are flooded with dirty water as sewer lines have been overflowing for over a week. Residents said that the stagnant water has created an unbearable stench outside their houses. “The situation has been worsening daily, but there has been no response from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). We are forced to endure this mess,” said Rakesh Malik, president of the Sector 22 residents’ welfare association.

In Sector 45, for the past 15 days sewer water has been flooding the streets. Sanjeev Saxena, president of the Sector 45 RWA, said, “The inaction from civic authorities is appalling. The stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the odour is making life miserable.”

Residents of Sector 82 are dealing with an additional layer of problems, as garbage has blocked the drainage system, leading to clogged sewers and flooding. Navdeep Singh, a resident, said, “The accumulation of waste in the drains is causing serious blockages. It’s not just about the smell, it’s becoming a health hazard for children and families living here.”

Dharamveer Singh, president of the Mapsko Casabella RWA, added, “We have repeatedly asked the authorities for a permanent solution but no action has been taken.”

Sector 23A and Sector 5 are also reeling under similar problems, with residents raising concerns about the deteriorating hygiene conditions in their neighbourhoods. The roads are filled with dirty water and an overpowering stench permeates the air.

Sewage problems in rural areas

Residents of Begumpur Khatola village have alleged major negligence by MCG that has left their streets flooded with overflowing sewer water for days on end over the past couple of months.

Students from the Government Senior Secondary School and the Government Primary Sanskriti Model School often have to wade streets waterlogged with overflowing sewage. According to the residents, the problem became even more severe when students had to participate in Republic Day celebrations and struggled to reach their schools on time due to flooded roads.

Complaints about prolonged sewer issues have also been reported from the Senior Secondary School in Badshahpur.

Shravan Rajput, president of the Begumpur Khatola RWA, said, “This problem has been ongoing for three to four years. We have filed complaints with every official, but no one is willing to resolve it.”

Former village sarpanch Basant Raghav accused MCG officials of ignoring their issues. “The authorities don’t care about the common people’s problems. When the sewer overflow worsens, the authorities do some temporary patchwork and officers remain indifferent,” he said.

Residents of Begumpur Khatola said whenever they reached out to MCG and GMDA to address persistent sewer overflows, which has disrupted daily life and created health and safety hazards especially for children, both agencies shrug off responsibility.

“We somehow manage to send our children to school with hopes that they will get a good environment to study. But it is frustrating that it is a challenge for students and us to reach the school due to bad conditions of the road. Our lives are already difficult and these unwanted difficulties are making it more problematic to live,” said Saima (single name), whose son studies at the Government School in Begumpur Khatola village.