Sewage overflow floods plot in Gurugram’s Sector 61, sparks concern

Wastewater from surrounding residential and commercial establishments has been accumulating in a low-lying vacant plot along Archview Drive road in Sector 61, from SmartWord Orchard towards the Ireo Campus, raising health and environmental concerns, officials and residents said. Overflow from sewer line has persisted for months; cattle and birds seen drinking from polluted water during spot visit. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During an HT spot visit on Monday, multiple herds of cattle and birds were seen drinking from the stagnant, unprocessed water that had overflowed from a sewerage line into the unfenced plot. Only a portion of the land is barricaded, while the rest remains open, with microplastics and construction debris scattered around.

Residents said the issue has persisted for months, with wastewater from nearby commercial establishments, including corporate offices, collecting in the sewer line and spilling into the plot. “Tankers were deployed earlier this week to clear the accumulated sewage. The plot has remained in abeyance, and the absence of a proper wastewater disposal system led to the buildup, posing potential health and environmental risks,” said Dev Singh, a local street vendor.

A contractor engaged in sewer cleaning in the area said plugging illegal connections has been challenging due to high flow. “The concrete used to plug the connection has come off, and we are now planning to use a wooden block,” he said, asking not to be named, adding that inflow to the plot is expected to stop within a week.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it has initiated desilting of sewer lines across Sectors 58 to 67, covering around 16km. “About 14 km has been completed, while 2 km is in progress. The structural integrity of the sewer lines is sound, and the work is expected to significantly improve flow conditions,” a GMDA spokesperson said, requesting anonymity. The authority added that 8 to 10 illegal sewer connections have been identified and disconnected, and the network will be linked to the sewage treatment plant at Behrampur in the coming months.

The caretaker of the private landalleged prolonged inaction. “The sewerage has not been cleared by civic authorities for years, leading to discharge and contamination. After repeated complaints, they have assured restoration,” he said.

In response, Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB in Gurugram said inspection teams will visit the site. “Strict action will be taken, including issuing the notices, against those who kept sewerage water flowing openly within the residential areas and near the commercial hubs,” she added.