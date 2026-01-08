Sewage, potholed roads irk South City 1 residents

Residents of South City-1, Sector 41, have raised concerns due to the deteriorating condition of a road in the main market area. The road has worsened over the past five to six years, making it difficult for pedestrians and commuters to travel, alleged residents. The stretch is regularly used by locals for the main market and public schools. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to residents, the 200 to 300-metre stretch of the main market road is filled with deep potholes, with sewage overflowing to the roadside. The stretch is regularly used by locals for the main market andpublic schools.

“The stretch from South City C and D blocks towards Mayom Hospital is in terrible condition. Most people avoid using this road as it is filled with sewage and potholes,” said Sagar Bhola, an executive member of the South City-1 RWA.

“Trucks often dump waste on the roadside, making the area unusable for pedestrians as there are no footpaths. The stretch remains muddy most of the time,” said Niraj Rawlley, who owns a shop on the stretch.

Residents alleged that the problem has persisted for over five to six years, yet no concrete action has been taken by authorities. “I have been living near the Central Arcade road area for more than a decade, and over the years this stretch has deteriorated significantly,” said Rajni, another resident. “There is no provision for pedestrian safety. Despite raising several complaints with the civic authorities, no meaningful solution has been initiated.”

A junior official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said,” The work for this stretch was approved on October 31 last year. The contractor assigned to the project is currently working on roads in Sector 43. We plan to begin work here within the next two to three days.The road will first be repaired and then resurfaced properly.”

When asked about the delay, the official said that the work had been postponed due to the invocation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), under which construction and other non-essential activities are temporarily suspended.

Another MCG official, requesting anonymity said, “Two projects are planned for the stretch. One contractor will first lay the sewage and drainage lines and then construct the road, while the other contractor will construct footpaths once the carpeting of the roads is finished.”

When asked about the garbage dumping issue, officials said that the civic body has taken cognisance of the issue and will send teams to inspect the area.