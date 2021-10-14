SGT University murder: Prime accused arrested from Delhi

The police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a student of SGT University, in an incident of shooting on the varsity campus in Budhera on October 8, from Chhawla village near Najafgarh in Delhi.

According to the police, the suspect, also a student of the university, was arrested when he had gone to meet his father to get money from him.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The accused will be taken on police remand and questioned in detail about the role played by other accused in the murder. The weapon of offence will also be recovered. Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a tussle between the two over a girl student, which led to the crime.”

He said that the role of three others is being verified and they would also be arrested based on subsequent investigation and ascertaining their roles in the crime.

The suspect, 21-year old Punkit Kumar alias Lucky, is a law student in the university. He is alleged to have shot 24-year-old Vineet Kumar, a fourth-year student of BAMS (bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery) course in the same university, in the abdomen in an argument, following which Kumar died at SGT Hospital.

Three associates of Lucky, identified as Nitesh, Rahul and Himani, all students of the same university, were also booked for murder in a case registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

A senior police official said that Lucky has had a brush with the law as a juvenile, when he was allegedly involved in a murder in Mundka village of Delhi in 2016, in an incident of road rage. A case of murder was registered against him under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Mundka police station in Delhi, the police official said. The case is still under process

Sangwan said that they are still probing whether the crime was planned and if the three associates were involved in it. “The accused was given shelter by his associates and was hiding from the police to evade arrest,” he said.

According to details shared by the police, Vineet Kumar was allegedly shot in the abdomen by Lucky, while Nitesh held him from behind on the campus of SGT University on October 8.

Kumar, who was along with his friends at the time of the shooting, was taken to the SGT Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Lucky and his associates, who were named as suspects, fled the spot following the melee and were evading the police since.

The murder took place around 12.30pm, when Kumar, along with his friends, was returning to his hostel room when he was confronted by Lucky and with his associates, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, a student said that Lucky and his associate, Nitesh, who is also his brother, came to their class earlier in the day (October 8) and asked for Kumar, but their teacher refused to excuse him. Sensing danger, Kumar asked his classmates to accompany him but the accused waylaid him near the parking lot and shot him dead, the complainant said.