Shooters’ aide in Elvish Yadav firing case caught in F’bad

A 24-year-old bike taxi driver was arrested from Pali village in Faridabad on Saturday for his alleged involvement in firing outside the residence of Youtuber Elvish Yadav in Sector-57, police said on Sunday. (In photo: Elvish Yadav's residence in Sector 57's Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Accused identified as Jatin Kumar hailed from Parvatiya colony in Faridabad, said police.

Investigators said that Kumar lent his motorcycle to the three accused for carrying out the attack at 5.30am on August 17, during which at least two dozen rounds were fired at Yadav’s house.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that Kumar was running a bike taxi in Gurugram for two months.

“His friends had convinced him to lend his motorcycle in exchange for money. The same motorcycle was used by the shooters to reach the spot and open fire,” he said, adding that the motorcycle has been recovered.

The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

Earlier, the police arrested Ishant Gandhi, 19, after an encounter with crime branch on Nimka Road in Faridabad between 4am and 4.30am on Friday and was shot in the right leg. The accused is originally from Jawahar Colony in Faridabad and was one of the three shooters, police said. Multiple criminal cases are registered against him in several districts of Haryana including Gurugram and Faridabad.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack. They said the firing was intended as a warning for influencers like Yadav who promote online betting applications that have ruined several families.