Sitar maestro Ustaad Shahid Parvez Khan set to perform at HCL Concerts’ Morning Raaga in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 09:44 am IST

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at Shiv Nadar School in Haryana's Gurugram. It is open to the public and free to attend.

Renowned sitar maestro and Padma Shri awardee Ustaad Shahid Parvez Khan is set to perform at the “Morning Raaga” music show organised by HCL Concerts in collaboration with SPIC MACAY at Shiv Nadar School in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. He will be accompanied by noted tabla player Mithilesh Jha.

Padma Shri Ustad Shahid Parvez to perform at HCL Concerts’ Morning Raaga on Sunday(shahidparvezkhan.com)
The event, held under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India, is expected to draw music enthusiasts to experience morning of Hindustani classical music.

Belonging to the Etawah Gharana, Ustaad Shahid Parvez Khan is regarded among the world’s greatest sitar players. According to his website, Khan is a seventh-generation exponent of the instrument, he was trained by his father and guru, Ustad Aziz Khan, and hails from a lineage that includes celebrated musicians such as Ustad Imdad Khan, Ustad Enayet Khan, and Ustad Vilayat Khan.

Notably, Khan has received several of India’s highest honours for his contribution to classical music, including the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Over the years, he has also earned global acclaim, with performances at major music festivals across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Sitar maestro Ustaad Shahid Parvez Khan set to perform at HCL Concerts’ Morning Raaga in Gurugram
