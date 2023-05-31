27-year-old man assaulted by club bouncers in Gurugram

Six bouncers from a nightclub in Gurugram’s Sector 29 were booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old private bank manager after he collided with one of the bouncers on Monday. According to police, no suspects have been apprehended in the case. On Monday, Bhuvnesh Soni went to 21 Shots with his wife and friends, said police officers associated with the case. Soni said that while dancing on the floor, he accidentally touched one of the bouncers, resulting in an altercation between the man and the bouncers. (Representational Image)

Investigators said some clubgoers alerted the police control room after seeing the man, Bhuvnesh Soni, in an injured state, after which a team from Sector 29 police station arrived at the scene at 3am on Tuesday.

According to Pawan Malik, station house officer of Sector 29 police station, the police team took the Soni to a government hospital in Sector 10A for treatment.

On Monday, Soni went to 21 Shots with his wife and friends, said police officers associated with the case. Soni said that while dancing on the floor, he accidentally touched one of the bouncers, resulting in an altercation between the man and the bouncers.

Soni said he apologised to the bouncer, but the latter summoned other bouncers and began hitting him. “Our argument escalated into a brawl, and several bouncers assaulted me. My friend came to my aid, but they also assaulted him. They pushed us out of the club and up the stairwell. They didn’t stop there, one of them brought a stick, and all five-six bouncers hit us at once. My friend informed the police because we could not move, and they threatened our lives,” he said, adding, “I have injuries all over my body, including my left eye.”

Based on Soni’s complaint, a case was filed at Sector 29 police station under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Nirmal Jha, partner of 21 Shots, Soni misbehaved with women staff at the club, and the bouncers asked him to behave, resulting in the scuffle. “The women staff had complained about a guest repeatedly touching our dancers on the floor. However, he did not stop despite several warnings and hit one of the bouncers,” said Jha, adding that the incident was recorded on CCTV and will be turned over to the police.

Soni denied the allegations and said he was dancing with his friends, not women staff.

Malik said that they are reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning the employees.

