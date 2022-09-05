Six of a family in Gurugram booked for ‘torturing, assaulting’ woman over dowry
Gurugram: Police have registered an FIR against a man and his five family members for allegedly subjecting her wife, a doctor of Haryana government, to cruelty, mental and physical torture for dowry
Gurugram: Police have registered an FIR against a man and his five family members for allegedly subjecting her wife, a doctor of Haryana government, to cruelty, mental and physical torture for dowry.
Police said that the doctor, posted in Gurugram, had alleged that she was subjected to unnatural sex by her husband too.
They said that she has also alleged that besides her husband, his parents, two sisters and a brother also mentally and physically tortured her continuously for dowry and an apartment even after spending more than ₹2 crore in marriage which took place in Gurugram on May 1, 2019.
Police said that on complaint of the doctor, an FIR against the husband and five other in-laws were registered under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Woman’s police station in Sector 51 on August 25, said police.
Police said that the doctor, who cleared the Haryana civil medical services in June 2020 to become a medical officer, alleged in the FIR that her husband had subjected her to unnatural offence.
She had alleged that he and the in-laws had allegedly assaulted her while demanding dowry. Police said that the complainant had alleged that the brother-in-law had twice made inappropriate advances towards her but she could not tell anything to anyone out of fear and shame.
When asked, the doctor said that she had submitted the complaint to the police in the month of June. “However, it was initially with the counselling and mediation cell. I had given the name of the husband of one of my sister-in-laws in the FIR but his name was not added as he is a senior bureaucrat in the state,” she alleged.
The complainant alleged that thus she submitted a complaint against him on CM window seeking protection against the alleged misuse of his administrative powers and influencing the case.
Inspector Suman Kumari, station house officer of Women’s police station in Sector 51, said notices have been served to both sides in the case for appearing before police. “We are carrying out our investigation in the case,” she said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics