Snatching gang targeted 72 senior citizens in two years, held

Faridabad: Four members of a gang were arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching ₹1 lakh cash from a 72-year-old cyclist who was returning from an ATM to his home in Faridabad on August 29, said police.

Police said that in the past two years, the gang has allegedly targeted 72 senior citizens across Haryana. Lal Bihari, a resident of Dabua Colony in NIT Faridabad, had hung the cash withdrawn from the ATM on his bicycle while returning home, and two members of the gang identified him as a target and called their associates, said police.

The suspects were identified as Manoj alias Vikram, Ram Vilas, Santosh Kumar, and Amit Kumar from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, said police. “I had gone to the bank and had withdrawn ₹1 lakh. I had kept the money in a small bag which I had placed on my bicycle handle, and I was holding it. Two unidentified men on a bike came from behind and snatched the bag and fled,” he said, adding that “he could not take down the registration number plate of the motorbike”.

Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said as soon as they received a complaint, they handed over the investigation to the crime unit in Sector 48. “Police collected CCTV footage from at least 25 spots close to the incident site, via which we identified the suspects. It took almost 10 days to trace the suspects and arrest them following human intelligence and technical surveillance,” he said.

Malhotra said the suspects were arrested near Leisure Valley Park. “They revealed during questioning that they worked in a group, and they have targeted over 500 senior citizens, women, and those appearing physically weak in the last 10 years.”

The suspects were jailed several times in different districts of UP and Haryana, said police.

