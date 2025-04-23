Serious allegations of harassment and misconduct have been levelled against Dr Inderjeet Singh, a former senior medical officer (SMO) at Sohna Civil Hospital, according to a formal complaint raised during a grievance redressal camp held by the district commissioner on Monday. Sohna civil hospital staff accuse senior doctor of harassment, misconduct

The complaint, submitted in writing by multiple staff members, including senior doctors and nurses, accuses Dr Singh of misbehaving with women colleagues and using abusive language during his tenure. The complaints also allege that this misconduct continued even after his transfer to Ellenabad on March 17 this year.

“At least 10 staff members have signed the grievance petition against the SMO. An inquiry into the matter will be conducted on Wednesday,” said Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

A senior woman doctor alleged that Dr Singh repeatedly called her after his transfer, using inappropriate language and making threats. In one recorded exchange, he allegedly warned her: “I will teach you a lesson on how to get and keep a job,” stated her complaint.

The doctor also accused Dr Singh of pressuring her to act against other staff members and attempting to intimidate her by invoking his position.

A senior nurse alleged that Dr Singh spoke to her “in a disrespectful and demeaning tone” during official meetings, fostering an atmosphere of fear. Other employees corroborated these accounts, detailing instances of verbal abuse and intimidation aimed at influencing hospital operations for personal gain.

The complainants also stated that an audio recording of a phone call between Dr Singh and a female doctor was leaked within the department. In the recording, his “offensive tone and language” are clearly audible, prompting staff to call for an urgent departmental inquiry.

The complainants have demanded strict action against Dr Singh and anyone found to be shielding him. They have also called for enhanced protections for women staff and measures to ensure a safer working environment across government hospitals.

Speaking to HT over phone, Dr Singh denied all allegations against him. “These are completely baseless and false allegations. Those who have raised these false allegations against me have cases against themselves. I am an honest and strict officer. This is being done only to get me transferred,” he said.