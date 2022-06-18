Gurugram's Sohna elevated road to be ready by first week of July

The National Highways Authority of India has cleared the proposal to provide two more access points on the Sohna elevated road near Subash Chowk and Jail Road near Bhondsi, paving the way for the opening of the whole highway from the first week of July and providing easy access to vehicles coming from the service lanes.

Currently, the 21.66km road had only one access point at Ghamroj toll plaza--falling midway on the highway-- apart from the entry and exit points at Sohna and Subash Chowk in Gururgam.

NHAI officials said a decision in this regard was taken in consultation with the district administration and civic agencies, who had asked the authority to find the possibility of creating more access points so that the elevated road could be used by local commuters.

The highway authority also said the section from Badshahpur to Subash Chowk of the elevated road will be opened in the first week of July as most of the work are in the finishing stages.

P K Kaushik, project director of NHAI said, entry and exit points for vehicles will be created near Subash Chowk on both sides and also at Jail Road near Bhondsi. “The issue of more access points was taken up with the headquarters, which has given its approval. We will create two more entry and exit points to enable vehicles on the service roads to access the elevated road,” he said adding that there will no change in tolling rates.

The Sohna elevated road project has two parts — an elevated 8.94km section from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur, which will be opened from the first week of July, and a 12.72km-long road from Badshahpur to Sohna, a part of which was opened for vehicular movement on April 1 this year.

Earlier, vehicles from Gurugram took the surface lane and travelled all the way to Bhondsi, from where they took a service lane to access the Sohna elevated road and could exit the highway only at Ghamroj toll plaza or at Sohna. Similarly, vehicles coming from Sohna used the elevated road and could exit either at Ghamroj toll plaza or Bhondsi, descended down via the service lane and took the surface road to go to Gurugram.

The Sohna elevated road was designed as an access control road, reason why it had only one entry and exit point at Ghamroj toll plaza, said NHAI officials.

Residents living in the condominiums on Sohna road and nearby villages particularly from Tikri and Islampur raised the issue of the lack of access to the elevated road with the district administration and Gururgam MP Rao Inderjit Singh as this road was of no use to thousands of local commuters living near the highway.

On Friday, Inderjit Singh said the matter was taken up with the NHAI officials during the recently concluded district road safety meeting. “It has been decided that the two access points will be created to enable entry and exit of vehicles on the elevated... A foot over bridge near Tikri village has also been approved while entry to condominiums from the service roads will be widened,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON